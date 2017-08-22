Well Holy Hell, It’s a Brand New Video for Black Lips’ “Crystal Night”

Earlier this year, Black Lips put out their eighth studio album, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art, via VICE Records. Today, they’re releasing a video for one of the tracks from that record, “Crystal Night,” and you’ll be pleased to know that it’s what we in the business call “a doozy.”

The clip for the knowing but sweet, 50s-inflected track is just as much of a throwback, featuring a doomed love story soundtracked by the band’s members playing in some impressive retro garb. Though it unfortunately doesn’t have a happy ending, the video’s intention does underline the one that the band had when they wrote the song in the first place. Of the track, vocalist Cole Alexander said, “The song ‘Crystal Night’ was written as a fictional account of the forbidden love of a Gentile and a Jew during Nazi Germany. This song was our attempted at saying love trumps hate.”

Videos by VICE

And isn’t that the most important message of all? Watch below and involuntarily place a hand on your chest, so touched will you be.

You can catch Black Lips live around the UK over the next few months, including sets at Reading and Leeds this coming weekend:

26 August – Reading Festival

27 August – Leeds Festival

28 August – In-Store @ Rough Trade East London

18 November – Glasgow @ El Rancho

24 November – London @ Coronet for Flufferpit Party (360º stage)

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

