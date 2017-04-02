The Black Madonna, Hudson Mohawke, and More Reflect on the Life of TR-808 Developer Ikutaro Kakehashi

The Black Madonna
A great loss to human culture, robot music and spiritual machines. Godspeed Mr. Kakehashi and thank you. — The Black Madonna (@blackmadonnachi)April 1, 2017
Hudson Mohawke
Imagine there’d never bn a 808 909 101 303 etc. Wud all b stuck listening to guitars. (How many can I offend) RIP Roland’s Ikutaro Kakehashi— Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo)April 1, 2017
Throbbing Gristle
R.I.P Ikutaro Kakehashi founder of Roland. — Throbbing Gristle (@ThrobbingGrstle)April 2, 2017
The Bug
Rest in Peace Ikutaro Kakehashi, Founder of Roland, and indelible inspiration on my ACID RAGGA explorations. Thank you for synth heaven.— The Bug(official) (@thebugzoo)April 1, 2017
Erol Alkan
RIP Ikutaro Kakehashi of Roland. The man responsible for the 101, 303, 808, 909 and many other beloved machines we use to make our music.— erol alkan (@erolalkan)April 1, 2017
Mike Servito
Ikutaro Kakehashi Rest In Peace. — Mike Servito (@mikeservito)April 1, 2017
RP Boo
ARPEBU INC Is Sending Our Prayers Out And Thanks To God For Mr. ‘ROLAND’ Himself Ikutaro Kakehashi Passed Away Today! R.I.P MASTER JEDI. ?? — RP BOO Rolling Stone (@RP_BOO_)April 2, 2017
Marc Almond
A man who changed Music Ikutaro Kakehashi the Man behind the Roland Synth,808 and more has sadly passed. Thanks for the Electro sounds.????— Marc Almond (@MarcAlmond)April 2, 2017
Matthew Herbert
RIP Ikutaro Kakehashi. like many others, am in his debt. the thing that started me in electronic music was a roland alpha juno 2— matthew herbert (@matthewherbert)April 1, 2017
Ghostly
RIP Legend Ikutaro Kakehashi. Founder, Roland. on his watch:
The System 700, The TB-303, The TR-808 and TR-909, Jupiter-8 & D-50, more. — Ghostly (@ghostly)April 1, 2017