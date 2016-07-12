Black Marble Is Back with New Song “Iron Lung”



Photo by Joseph Jagos

Any song that starts with a baseline like this has my immediate attention. Add some synthesizers and Chris Stewart’s low, lilting voice and you’ve got yourself a happy-sad dance party.

Black Marble is now just Chris Stewart, but he’s kept the band’s synth-wave Brooklyn, NY vibe alive. Chris and former partner Ty Kube parted ways a few years ago, after Chris’s move to the West Coast. Black Marble has been rather quiet since their full-length EP A Different Arrangement was released in 2012. Today we’re premiering their newest track, “Iron Lung” off their forthcoming sophomore album It’s Immaterial, out September 30 on Ghostly International. The song finds Black Marble stuck in a liminal space, unable to move forward without first truly excavating the past. It’s an emotionally muted tune that longs for something bigger.

Of the song, Stewart says: “I wrote Iron Lung coming out of a particularly bad case of pneumonia that landed me in the hospital for two weeks and almost killed me. It was written in a state where I didn’t care if anyone ever heard it or would connect it to my earlier work – as if it would go out into the world unnoticed. In that respect, I think it’s a good first single to introduce the new work.”

Pre-order It’s Immaterial album here, and give the tune a listen. Or maybe two.