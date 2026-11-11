Black Metal Icon Says He Might Be in Possession of Late Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison’s Final Recording

It’s been five years since Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away. Now, black metal icon Attila Csihar says that he thinks he might be in possession of the late musician’s final recording. Literally.

So how could that be? Well, Csihar and Jordison played together in the band Sinsaenum. Jordison founded the band with now-former Dragonforce guitarist Frédéric Leclercq. Guitarist Stéphane Buriez and vocalist Sean Zatorsky joined later.

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Sinsaenum released a few EPs and two albums before Jordison’s death in 2021. Now, in an interview with Metal Hammer, Csihar has revealed that the pair had explored their own industrial side-project. One of the recordings they did was a cover song, which Csihar is in possession of. He believes this might be the very last thing that Jordison ever recorded.

Mayhem frontman Attila Csihar and Joey Jordison were working on a new industrial band before the Slipknot drummer died

“[Jordison] had a unique taste in music,” Csihar said. “Because he didn’t just know all the metal bands but the industrial and goth-like bands. Bands like Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, and Suicide Commando, who were inspirational to me when I was in Plasma Pool.”

“Electhrone was more of an industrial metal kind of thing,” he continued. “And I think I have his last recordings ever. We did covers of Kraftwerk’s ‘Radio-Activity’ with Joey on drums and Skinny Puppy’s ‘Assimilate,’ which we did for my friend Nysrok Infernalien and his band Alien Vampires, who I played with in Aborym.”

Csihar went on to say, “We were supposed to do more though, and it’s all only at the demo stage. I really miss him. I invoke him alongside [late Mayhem members] Euronymous and Dead and invite him to the Mayhem shows as the people from the beyond.”

Sinsaenum’s second album was the last project of Jordison’s to be released before his passing

Sinsaenum put out their second record, Repulsion for Humanity, in 2018. It was the last full-length body of Jordison’s work that was released before he dead three years later.

On July 26, 2021, Jordison died in his sleep. He was 46. No cause of death was disclosed.

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