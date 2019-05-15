‘Black Mirror’ Is Coming Back Next Month with Miley Cyrus

Back in December, rumors started swirling that Netflix was planning to surprise release the long-awaited fifth season of Black Mirror in time for the holiday season. Instead, all we got was Bandersnatch, a brutally depressing and ultimately underwhelming choose-your-own-adventure experiment that apparently paved the way for even more mediocre interactive Netflix shows to come.

But now, it looks like we’ll be finally getting some real Black Mirror episodes soon, because Netflix says that season five is coming in June—with, uh, Miley Cyrus on board to star, apparently.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bVik34nWws

The streaming service dropped a trailer Wednesday morning, and the thing is just as dystopian and technology-obsessed as we’ve all come to expect. It also features some big-name stars like Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie, and, yes, Cyrus herself, who seems to be playing a pop star in an upcoming, very meta episode. She also takes a bath inside some kind of egg-shaped tub full of a viscous, milky liquid at one point because, sure, why not?

Unfortunately, it looks like this season is only going to consist of three episodes—the shortest season of Black Mirror since its days on Channel 4. As of now, there’s no word on the episode titles or runtimes, but we won’t have long to wait before we can actually watch the new season for ourselves.

The fifth season of Black Mirror is set to hit Netflix on June 5. Until then, give the trailer a watch above.