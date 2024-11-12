Black Moon Rapper Buckshot Hospitalized After ‘Violent Assault’

New York rapper Buckshot, of the fan-favorite Brooklyn rap group Black Moon, has revealed that he was recently hospitalized following a “violent assault.” According to Brooklyn Vegan, the incident took place in Flatbush, Brooklyn on October 28, and Buckshot — real name Kenyatta Blake — is now recovering from his injuries as he has since been released from the hospital.

“To all my friends, fans, and supporters — thank you for reaching out during this difficult time. Recently, I was the victim of a violent assault involving multiple individuals armed with weapons, including handguns,” Buckshot wrote in a social media post, following viral video of the incident showing the rapper beaten and bloodied. “This attack stems from ongoing disputes over my property, where I am the rightful owner but have faced issues with unauthorized occupants who escalated the situation to violence.”

Videos by VICE

“As someone who’s been an entertainer and part of this community for over 30 years, I am deeply disturbed that such an incident could happen in New York — a city I love and call home,” Buckshot continued. “Violence like this has no place here, and I’m calling on everyone to come together to make New York safer and better for all of us.”

“I am currently recovering from my injuries and am working closely with my legal team and law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled properly,” Buckshot went on to explain. “We are committed to seeing justice served, and I ask for your patience and support as the legal process unfolds.” Finally, Buckshot concluded his message, “Again, thank you for all the well wishes. Let’s put an end to violence and help rebuild a stronger, safer New York.”

Buckshot formed Black Moon — which stands for Brothers Lyrically Acting Combining Kicking Music Out On Nations — with fellow members 5ft and DJ Evil Dee back in the early ’90s. The group has released a handful of studio albums through the years, as well as branched out on their own.

With just one solo album under his belt, Buckshot has dropped a number of collaborative albums, including 2009’s Survival Skills with KRS-One. He’s also featured on tracks with artists such as Eminem, Pharoahe Monch, and Styles P.