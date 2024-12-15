‘Black Myth Wukong’ Runs Back the Controversy Circuit Following Game of the Year Loss

Well, Black Myth Wukong, here we are yet again. Can’t seem to stay out of trouble, eh? So, I’ll get right into the latest controversy poor Black Myth Wukong has found itself mired in. The CEO/Founder of Game Science, the development studio behind the game, was none too pleased about the title not receiving the coveted Game of the Year accolade at the Game Awards.

On Weibo, one of China’s most notable social media platforms, Feng Ji criticized the Game Awards’ selection process, as well as admitted to writing Black Myth Wukong‘s GotY acceptance speech two years before this year’s awards event. (The following is a rough translation of Ji’s comments.)

“This awards ceremony coincided with the release of a relatively large update. For me personally, this project that took seven years has officially come to an end. The four nominations for Black Myth: Wukong (Best Action Game, Best Art Direction, Best Game Direction, and Game of the Year) are all the first in China. In the end, it won the Best Action and Player’s Voice, especially the Player’s Voice, which is gratifying,” Ji stated.

“But I must admit that there are disappointments and regrets, and more of them are giving up illusions. The games nominated this year are all excellent, but I really don’t understand the selection criteria for this year’s [GotY]. I came here for nothing!”

“From yesterday to now, I have also seen strong dissatisfaction, unwillingness and unhappiness in the comments of many players. Most of them expressed in a humorous and deconstructive way, which is hilarious. I can fully understand these unwillingness and sympathize with these unhappiness. Because I know that behind these emotions, it is not pain and malice, but self-esteem and self-confidence,” Ji continued.

“It’s normal to be a little angry when you are so confident but not recognized by others. I am actually… more confident than you (refer to my first answer on Zhihu). The speech for the annual game was written two years ago, but it was not used.”

It’s not my place to publicly invalidate a creative’s dissatisfaction. However, admitting to having written a GotY acceptance speech for Black Myth Wukong two years ago is wild. Your mileage may vary on where you feel “the audacity” comes in. But, hey, controversy or not, at least nobody can say the game hasn’t been the subject of many totally healthy conversations this year!