Activision Responds After Call of Duty Black Ops 2 PS5 Port Gets Hacked

Activision has responded after the newly released Call of Duty Black Ops 2 PS5 port was hacked, leaving multiplayer overrun with cheaters. The publisher has disabled several BO2 playlists while it works on a fix for the exploit.

Activision Responds to Black Ops 2 PS5 Cheaters

Screenshot: Activision

It’s only been a few days since Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 were released on PS5, and the modern ports have already been broken. Hackers managed to compromise both BO1 and BO2, allowing players to cheat in their online multiplayer modes. Players quickly began reporting hacked lobbies filled with exploits that made online matches nearly impossible to play.

Videos by VICE

After intense backlash from players, Activision has issued a response. In a , Activision confirmed that it is offering support for the BO1 and BO2 PS5 ports and are working to stop cheaters. According to the publisher, it is disabling select playlists while it investigates the issue. “Call of Duty: #BlackOps on PS4/PS5 Select playlists have been disabled as we investigate reported issues.”

Screenshot: X @CODUpdates

It’s unclear how long it will take for Activision to fix the Black Ops 2 PS5 port, as cheaters managed to break through the game’s systems almost immediately after launch and have made multiplayer unplayable for many users. Activision has not provided a timeline for when the affected playlists will return. We’ll update this article if the publisher shares more information about a fix for the Black Ops 2 PS5 port.

This article is being updated…