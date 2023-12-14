26 Products from Black-Owned Brands That We Love (and That Make Great Gifts)

The holiday season gift deadlines are closing in on us, and we’re smashing that order button from the comfort of Duvet Mountain with a more discerning finger than ever, looking to find gifts that [clears throat in FKA Twigs] really do it for us and for you. That means shopping sustainably and intentionally, like the puffer-jacketed spelunkers that we are.

The holiday season is the shopping equivalent of the Super Bowl, and while it’s certainly a time for putting Black-owned businesses front and center, it’s not the only time of year that we should be thinking about which makers and brands deserve our dollars. One way to shop online with more intention is to continuously make it a priority to support Black-owned brands and gift shops for everything from beauty and wellness items to home goods, fashion, and more. Whether you’re on the hunt for a present for your wifey or just looking for some new threads, matcha, or shaving kits for yourself, here are 21 gift ideas from Black-owned brands that we (and you, our readers) love.

All Cap Studio’s graphic jawns and accessories

Philadelphia-based, artist/photographer/designer Saeed Ferguson hath blessed us with leather lighter keychains and Sun Ra-appreciative apparel from his brand All Caps Studio. Space is the place, my friend.

Black and Creme’s arm candy

Black and Creme boutique was founded by Le’Marqunita De’Sharay Lowe—a PhD scholar, longtime educator, author, and entrepreneur—with the goal of opening doors for more Black designers, and highlighting sustainable fashion brands. The site is a smorgasbord of natural materials (peep the linen bandeau tops) and drippy jewelry, including this 18K gold-finished rope chain bracelet.

Edloe Finch’s dreamy furniture

Edloe Finch is one of our favorite places to buy furniture online, and it’s also a BIPOC-owned furniture brand. The parent company of Albany Park—who you may know as the makers of the coveted Kova Pit sofa—is chock full of couches, lounge chairs, dining tables, and a bed frame worthy of 1970s Laurel Canyon. Bring home the Olive Velvet Park couch while it’s on sale and ships for free during the holidays. Your partner will thank you, trust us.

Savage x Fenty’s spicy sleepwear

There’s so much to obsess over at Savage x Fenty, from crotchless panties to trompe l’oeil garters, but your partner will love getting cozy in this festive, flannel sleep shirt that is covered in reclining babes. Leave it to Rihanna to give us just what we need.

Society6 highlights prints from Black artists

Society6, aka the place to go for all of your affordable, but expensive-looking wall art needs, has an evolving edit called Discover Black Artists that is filled with all kinds of prints for dressing up your lucky giftee’s home.

Golde’s crazy-good matcha

Few rituals are as relaxing as making a great cup of matcha, and that’s coming from some people who really like rituals. If you’re looking for a new way to get caffeinated that doesn’t get you all jittery, give your tongue a treat with matcha—it’s rich in chlorophyll, antioxidants, and amino acids, none of which you’ve been getting from your microwaved-burrito diet. Golde’s matcha is a 4.9-star average rated delight, and has over 500 reviews praising its texture and taste in everything from lattes to baked goods. “It whisks perfectly, gets nice and frothy, and is so vibrant!!” writes one fan. “I’ve used it for lattes and baking and it’s lovely both ways.”

Briogeo’s scalp massager

Have you ever tried a scalp massager? They’re unreal. Those gentle spikes feel like the talons of a kind, rare Muppet caressing your skull. They also make it easier for folks with a more limited range of motion to massage shampoo and conditioners into their hair in the shower. Briogeo makes one of our absolute faves, as well as a host of other incredible hair- and scalp-care products.

Head to Goodee for home wares, gifts, and decor

Goodee is a Black-owned marketplace for what it likes to call “ethical decor” that is often made by indie brands, BIPOC crafters, and through fair-trade practices. It is home to everything from this Baba Tree bike basket from Ghana, which could happily accommodate your farmer’s market haul and a Pomeranian, to a trifecta of skateboards that pay homage to late and great Jean-Michel Basquiat.

OUI the People’s shaving kits

OUI the People’s high-end shaving goods sell out so quickly that there’s an entire section of the site for showing you what is actually in stock at the cult beauty brand, whose matte black and rose gold safety razors put our crusty, drug-store blades to shame. But the real star of the show is the best-selling Sugarcoat shaving gel. “This product is not your typical shave gel that you’d buy at the grocery store,” writes one reviewer about its unique formula and texture. “It comes out of the pump as a thick, hair gel texture. Immediately after contact with wet skin, it transforms into a milky, runny substance you can coat your entire leg in. The coating is VERY thin, so it doesn’t clog up the razor, but provides enough slip that it’s not like trying to shave with just water.” Clogged pores and ingrown hairs, begone.

Come Back As A Flower’s tie die apparel

Legend has it that a dye job gone wrong inspired Esper Knows to found Come Back As A Flower, whose psychedelic apparel makes a nod to the spirit of the 1979 Stevie Wonder classic. Cop his technicolor hoodie while it’s $189 off at the big SSENSE sale.

Be Rooted’s giant, glittery pens

You have but one life, and every inch of it deserves to be outlined by this sparkly gold pen by Be Rooted, a Black-owned stationery store whose jumbo pens make us feel like we have the Midas touch without even trying. ​​

Peak and Valley Balance My Stress blend

For those in search of ways to enrich their coffee, milk, or tea with more nutrients and immune system boosters, Peak and Valley is heaven. The plant-based wellness company was founded by Black neuroscientist Nadine Joseph in 2015 with the goal of ​​giving you “natural remedies at the intersection of science and traditional medicine.” This chocolaty, calming herbal blend is designed to be mixed into your favorite beverage, and is filled with eleuthero root, reishi mushrooms, and ashwagandha to “support a sense of calm and wellbeing.”

Linoto Linen sheet sets

We asked a bedding expert if linen sheets are really as amazing as everyone says, and the answer was a resounding absolutely. Luckily, thanks to the linen lords at Linoto, you don’t have to Rumpelstiltskin anyone to get your hands on a set of sheets that you’ll love for many decades (yes, decades) to come. This best-selling linen sheet set is naturally cooling, lowkey-chic, and wicks away moisture far better than cotton.

Ten Wilde’s personalized jewelry

There’s an entire VICE guide to shopping for cool, non-corny jewelry, but Ten Wilde is hands-down one of our favorite Black-owned brands for some affordable sparkle. Its Heart Script Nameplate Necklace is under $50, and the kind of piece your giftee will wear every day.

AVEC botanical mixers

“Avec” means “with” in French [cue hair flip], and these botanical mixtures by the eponymous brand are definitely designed to be mixed avec some of your favorite cocktails as a fun alternative to seltzer, ginger beer, and sugar. “We believe your drink should be both delicious and better for you,” says Avec’s team. “Think Vodka AVEC Ginger, Tequila AVEC Grapefruit & Pomelo.” There are a variety of flavors, such as jalapeño blood orange and yuzu lime, so why not spoil your favorite beverage/fancy water nerd (we exist) with a sample pack of your choosing?

Cheers with Jungalow’s glassware

Wondering what to cheers with this holiday season? Head over to Jungalow, a home and decor emporium whose offerings could be summed up by one word: lush. Find us sipping out of this non-fragile (as far as Champagne glasses go) glass on one of the brand’s tiger-themed rugs.

Undefined Beauty’s night serum

“My mission is to ‘undefine’ and democratize beauty,” says the founder of Undefined Beauty, whose nightime serum includes rosehip oil, one of our favorites for calming and not clogging pores; bakuchiol, which is a plant-based alternative to retinol for smoothing skin; and borage, which not a portmanteau of “bear porridge,” but actually a very The Land Before Time-type flower.

Support Black-owned bookstores

Bezos doesn’t need more of your hard-earned clams, pal. Consider using your bucks to support Black-owned bookstores such as New York City’s Cafe con Libros and Oakland’s Marcus Books; everything from poetry to Assata Shakur’s inspiring memoir is just a click away.

Fear of God’s luxurious streetwear-loungewear

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God makes some of the most luxurious streetwear-loungewear we could ever hope to wear to the bodega. If you’re ISO a gift for your partner for the holidays, the brand’s pillow-soft boxers are a sophisticated, yet understated choice.

Last but not least, some fresh house slippers

Not only does the fashion-label-cum-creative-agency No Vacancy Inn make some head-turning apparel and accessories, but it also throws some of Art Basel’s wildest parties. But we digress. The Black-owned brand’s collaboration with MARNI is not to be missed, and its colorful, graphic mules are also 55% off at SSENSE right now.

Oh, you’d like to get a gift for us? That’s so generous. We’ll take all of the above. Shop on.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.