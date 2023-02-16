8 Black-Owned Sex Toy and Intimacy Brands to Shop This Month (and Always)

The sex toy industry is a grower and a show-er. According to researchers, the global market for masturbation devices is expected to hit $80.7 billion USD in value by 2030—more than a double dicking down of its 2019 value, which begs the question: As the market grows, who is it making space for?

We’re seeing more and more sex toy brands catering specifically to non-binary and trans people, and a growing number of Black-owned sexual wellness platforms, from sex toy brands (please see: The Real Housewives of Atlanta legend Kandi Burruss’ brand) to Black-owned sexual wellness sites such as Organic Loven. Marla Renee Stewart, MA, a queer Black sexologist and Sexual Strategist at Velvet Lips Sex Ed, tells VICE that she has noticed a positive shift in the way we talk about sex toys and kink in the culture at large. “Earlier in my career, I focused on coaching and bodywork,” she says, “[now] more people are getting into kink, so many people who seek me out are needing coaching and organizations and conferences.”

More and more Black-owned sexual wellness brands and organizations are building a more inclusive view of pleasure. Before this shit, Stewart says she was one of the only people talking about this subject, “But now,” she explains, “there are many Black women who are teaching, training and helping people in this industry,” and “a dramatic shift away from cishet norms.” Stewart adds, “We want to see people who look like us [in sexual wellness], and it’s been beautiful to see this industry progress in this way.”

Black History Month is an excellent time to take inventory of and pay notice to these amazing brands, although, of course, we encourage you to shop them year-round. We’ve unfurled the shag carpet to bring you some of the best Black-owned sexual wellness brands to shop during Black History Month (and every month), from condom slingers to kinky toy vendors. Dim the lights down low, and let’s get you something to go bump in the night.

B Condoms

Wrap it before you tap it, mate. Condoms are getting caviar-levels of fancy these days, and B Condoms’ rubbers are all manufactured from either natural plant based or synthesized sources. There’s also no spermicide or petrochemicals—just good, horny fun.

Bedroom Kandi

We’ll admit it: We’re suckers for a classic, incognito lipstick vibrator, and that’s just one of the sex toys that Bedroom Kandi does so well. The sexual wellness and intimacy site was founded by singer and Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss, and offers everything from makeup to male sex toys for tantalizing hand shandies, which is British-speak for hand job (yes, we’ve been binging the latest season of You).

Kinky Choices

Would you like to be making kinkier choices on the reg? Of course you would. Kinky Choices is a vast sex toy site that offers everything from lubes and lotions to transgender gear—all which we’re itching to check out just as soon as we tear ourselves away from the epic chastity penis section. Shout-out to this best-selling spiral cock cage. (Very Bauhaus.)

Pure for Men

Pure for Men makes men’s wellness and personal care items, including a variety of lubes, body washes, enemas, and these vegan sexual wellness capsules with a blend of chia, flaxseed, aloe, and psyllium husk designed to promote better digestive health and movement so you can have (even more) spontaneous back-door fun.

Ruby Love

Menstrual care runs tangential to sexual wellness, and Ruby Love designs both period underwear and lingerie that makes us feel like we’re 1) not wearing a diaper on our period, and 2) still a sex fiend no matter what time of the month it may be.

Savage x Fenty

We can’t even be mad at Riri for not dropping another album when the Savage x Fenty crotchless panties and backdoor access undies are this fuego.

Overkink

Overkink is an online adult sex toy and lingerie shop that was founded by Jaycee Jester with “hopes to emphasize the importance of self-love, safe sex, and basic body care.” There’s something for every kind of kinkster, from fantasy tentacle dildos to multi-tasking variations of the TikTok-viral rose vibrator, as well as classic clitoral suction bangers and toys by luxury brands such as LELO, Womanizer, Satisfyer, and Dame.

Organic Loven

Threesome-curious? Organic Loven has a throuples pleasure bundle just for you, and a broad range of sexual wellness products that are, as the brand name suggests, vetted for their body safe nature and quality materials. Cop everything from heart-shaped butt plugs to slick prostate massagers on the site—and don’t miss the golden cock ring aisle.

Happy trails, horny consumers.

Learn more about Marla Renee Stewart’s work, including the Sex Down South Conference that she co-founded, at Velvet Lips.

