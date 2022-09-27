Black Pepper-Braised Pork Belly

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 4 hours (includes 2 to 3 hours marinating)

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds|900 grams skin-on pork belly

8 red Thai chilies, thinly sliced and divided

6 tablespoons|90 ml fish sauce

5 tablespoons|65 grams granulated sugar

5 tablespoons|40 grams minced shallots (about 1 medium shallot)

¼ cup|35 grams freshly ground black pepper

6 tablespoons|90 ml vegetable oil

1 ⅔ cups|400 ml Foco coconut juice

2 chopped scallions, plus more to garnish

steamed jasmine rice, to serve

4 soft boiled eggs, halved lengthwise, to serve

pickled mustard greens, to serve

DIRECTIONS

Cut the pork belly into 1-inch by ½-inch strips. Add to a large bowl with half of the chilies, fish sauce, sugar, shallots, black pepper, and 4 tablespoons of the oil, then toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours, or overnight. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the pork belly and cook, stirring often, until golden all over, about 10 minutes. Add the coconut juice and reduce the heat to medium-low. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 45 minutes. Stir in the remaining chilies and scallions and divide the rice among 4 plates. Top each plate with the pork, pickled greens, and an egg. Garnish with chopped scallions. Oishi oishi.

