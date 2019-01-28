These Artists Want Black People to Rest and Heal at Their Exhibition

Afro-Latinx artists niv Acosta and Fannie Sosa are tired. So are their friends. And in their new exhibition, “Black Power Naps,” they interrogate this exhaustion: Who has the luxury to nap and rejuvenate, and who, at the end of the day, feels utterly exhausted? The show is grounded in research on the “racial sleep gap,” the finding that black Americans receive significantly less sleep on average than white Americans. Acosta and Sosa have created a series of interactive installations comprised of soft surfaces, welcoming lounge spaces, and charging stations, all of which are meant to invite black people to rest and restore themselves. “Black Power Naps” debuted with a 2018 exhibition at Matadero Madrid and is now exhibiting at Performance Space New York throughout January. On this episode of the The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, Broadly editor Sarah Burke sits down with Acosta and Sosa to discuss the show.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.