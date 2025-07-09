Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Raise Nearly $200 Million for Charity

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning final concert was a massive success, and reportedly raised millions of dollars for charity.

Metal Sucks reports that the big heavy metal and rock music festival generated almost $200 million in donations for three important causes: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice. This news was first shared by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello — who served as the musical director for the event — in an Instagram post shown below.

The concert wasn’t done to make a profit, and all of the participating artists — including Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera — did so for free. Metal Sucks noted that, while raising almost $200 million for charity from the event is a major accomplishment, the eye-opening part realy is that the math works out to meaning that the livestream generated upwards of $150 million, at $30 a ticket.

We are literally days away from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final concert, dubbed the Back To The Beginning festival, and the event is reportedly expected to bring so much money into the metal legends’ home city of Birmingham, England.

Ahead of the big concert, Blabbermouth reported that it and other events happening in the area were set to increase the local economy by £20 million (roughly $27 million). Including the Back To The Beginning concert, around 300,000 visitors were expected in the West Midlands over the week and through the weekend.

In additon to the concert, other major events happening in the area included: Men’s Second Test between England and India (July 2-6, Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham); the Godiva Festival (July 4-6, War Memorial Park, Coventry); the Colmore Food Festival (July 4-5, Victoria Square, Birmingham); and Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour (July 5-6, Utilita Arena, Birmingham).

On July 5, Fans ascended on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the Back To The Beginning festival, which has been called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It was the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed together live.

“Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy,” said Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. “When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa — it all started here.”