Black Sabbath Legend Reveals Status of Unreleased Supergroup Music: ‘It’s Not Easy for Me to Just Get an Album Out’

Bill Ward, legendary Black Sabbath drummer, once had a doomy supergroup—Day of Errors— that we might not have heard the last of. The band has some unreleased music that, Ward teased, could eventually see the light of day.

Roughly a decade ago, Ward formed the three-piece band Day of Errors with Nick Diltz (All Hail the Yeti) on bass/lead vocals and Joe Amodea on guitar/vocals. Diltz left the band in 2017 and was replaced by Kill Devil Hill singer Jason “Dewey” Bragg. That November, Day of Errors dropped their first two songs: “Day Of Errors” and “Blaspheming At Creation”. They released another song, “Ghost Train”, in 2019.

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Now, after years of silence, Ward has offered an update on Day of Errors’ unreleased music and whether or not a full album will ever surface. “[Day of Errors came after there was a problem with some negotiations that I had with Black Sabbath,” Ward told Matt Zaniboni of Metal Express Radio, offering some background on the band. “So I just wrote a bunch of songs in a reaction to feeling the emptiness of having to go through a dispute. And I just wrote what I thought were really hardcore songs.”

Bill Ward’s Day of Errors project may just release their long lost full-length album after all

“At some point, I’d like to release Day of Errors, where there’s a lot of music that hasn’t come out from that album, and I’d like to get it out,” Bill continued. “It’s not easy for me to just get an album out. There’s a lot that we have to do to do that and to get it out.”

“Most times we kind of run at a loss in terms of how the music business is,” Ward added. “So, unless we’re unbelievably popular, we run into all kinds of financial problems. And I’m not trying to cry poor me or anything. I’m just talking about the realism of making records these days and still wanting to play music and being in a band.”

“Day of Errors stuff is really good,” Ward finally offered. “We released a couple of things. We released ‘Blaspheming At Creation’, and Dewey’s singing on that, and that’s a Day of Errors song. And I think we released ‘Ghost Train’ and a couple of other things. But, yeah, I’d like to make sure that if I’m somewhere else, then other people can take over and release Day of Errors at some point.”

Next up, Ward will release a new solo album that he’s in the process of getting mastered.

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