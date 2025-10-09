Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Calls Out ‘Fake’ Reports That He’s Selling Amp Heads Used at ‘Back to the Beginning’ Concert

This week, it was reported that Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler had teamed with UK-based audio engineering company Ashdown to sell 15 autographed Head Of Doom amps — hand-signed by the bass player himself — that he used during the Back to the Beginning concert in July. Turns out, Butler says this is “fake” news.

This news seems to have been first reported by Blabbermouth, whose story Butler says had “been brought to my attention.” He explained in an Instagram post, “I want to clarify that I am NOT selling anything from the Black To The Beginning gig. I am, also, NOT involved with the sale of these amps.”

“These amps were used in rehearsals and I signed for Ashdown Amps as a thank you.

I have no objection to them being sold but, again, I just want to clarify that this has nothing to do with me,” he continued, then adding, “Blabbermouth has now corrected their misunderstanding.”

Additionally, Ashdown has issued a statement as well, saying:

Dear All, I think a lot of this information has been miss represented or interpreted by some online publications. The heads that we will be listing on Reverb have been signed by Geezer, but we are not offering the actual cabinets used in the final show. We are not selling THE RIG. The actual rig used for the show is with the rightful owner Geezer Butler and is not for sale. We can only offer our apologies for any misunderstanding/communication of this release. We did not want to be seen to be cashing in on this and have left it a fair time since the event as well as respecting the passing of Ozzy. They are simply 15 signed versions of the signature amp played by Geezer and custom shop versions of the Back To The Beginning cabinets.

Over on Reverb, Ashdown wrote in their original listing, “The end of an era. The sound of a legend,” wrote Reverb. “Ashdown UK have just announced that they will be selling 15 Head Of Doom amp heads used by Geezer Butler at Black Sabbath’s final shows in July 2025. Available exclusively on Reverb, each amp is hand-signed by Geezer, complete with a certificate of authenticity from Ashdown’s Managing Director, Dan Gooday.”

“This is your chance to own the sound that defined heavy metal. Don’t wait, once they’re gone, they’re gone,” they added. “Sign up for email notifications now and be among the first to be notified as soon as the amps are available. These heads aren’t just amps, they’re living history. For those looking for a full rig, Ashdown will also be taking pre-orders for the Cab Of Doom, built to the exact spec of the cabs used by Geezer during the final show.”

