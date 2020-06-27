Demonstrators Celebrated Black Trans Lives in London This Weekend

Thousands marched in central London on Saturday to honour Black transgender people and acknowledge the persecution and violence they face.

As requested, many brought flowers, and the atmosphere was jubilant as demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Westminster, where a minute’s silence was held in remembrance of both trans lives lost and the victims of this week’s terror attack in Reading.

Videos by VICE

A number of speakers paid tribute to Rem’mie Fells and Riah Milton, Black trans women killed in the US in early June, and Naomi Hersi, a British Black trans woman who was murdered in London in 2018. Others spoke about the UK government’s decision to scrap key trans rights reforms proposed in an update to the Gender Recognition Act.

Bex Wade was there to photograph the day.

@bexwade