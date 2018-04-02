Black Trumpet Pizza with Leeks, Pancetta, and Pecorino Recipe

Servings: 4-6 people

Prep time: 1 ½ hours

Total time: 48 hours

Ingredients

for the biga:

5 ¼ ounces|150 grams all-purpose flour

½ ounce|15 grams sourdough starter

Videos by VICE

for the pizza dough:

17 ½ ounces|500 grams tipo “00” flour

4 ½ ounces|125 grams biga

½ ounce|12 ½ grams kosher salt

¾ ounce|20 grams olive oil

for the toppings:

8 ¾ ounces|250 grams fresh mozzarella

5 ¼ ounces|150 grams black trumpets, cleaned

2 ¾ ounces|80 grams leeks, cleaned and thinly sliced in rounds

3 ½ ounces|100 grams pancetta, thinly sliced

1 ¾ ounces|50 grams Pecorino cheese

Directions

Chef’s Note: First, make the biga, what we use to leaven our pizza dough. It gives the pizza that complex and slightly sour flavor. You can buy sourdough starter from most good bakeries. Make your biga the day before you decide to make the dough.

In a non-reactive bowl, mix the 3 ½ ounces|100 grams flour, 1 ¾ ounces|50 grams water, and ½ ounce|15 grams sourdough starter together until well combined. Place in a warm area of your kitchen for 12 hours. After 12 hours, add 1 ¾ ounces|50 grams flour and .88 ounces|25 grams water to the biga and mix until well combined. Place in a warm area for another 6 hours. After 6 hours, the biga is ready to be used in the pizza dough. In an electric mixer or large bowl, add 10 ¼ ounces|290 grams water and the biga. While mixing, add the “00” flour and salt to the water. Mix dough for 12 to 15 minutes on low speed. When dough is about finished, add olive oil and mix until incorporated. Leave dough to rest on a tabletop covered with a towel for 2 to 3 hours. Next, roll the dough into tight balls that weigh around 8 ½ ounces|240 grams each. Place the balls in a flat plastic box with a tight fitting lid, making sure the balls are not touching each other. Let them rest for one hour. Place dough in refrigerator for 12 hours or overnight. Remove dough from refrigerator and place in a warm area of your kitchen 6 hours before you plan on making the pizzas. Now, it’s time to shape the dough. Carefully remove a dough ball from the box. Coat the dough lightly with flour and start to flatten the ball with the tips of your fingers while keeping its round shape. Start stretching the dough by pulling the edges of the pizza with your right hand while holding the pizza still with your left. Continue this motion while rotating the pizza clockwise until the pizza has been stretched to around 30 cm in diameter. The pizza should be thin but even with a slight lip around the crust. Once stretched, transfer to a pizza peel or an upside down baking sheet. Next, add the toppings. With your hands, break the mozzarella into small pieces and spread it evenly on top of the pizza. Toss the black trumpets and leeks with a little olive oil and salt. This will help the mushrooms cook faster while in the oven. Evenly distribute the mushrooms and leeks on top of the mozzarella and finish the pizza by laying the slices of pancetta flat on top. Now, bake the pizza. Heat your oven to 550°F or as high as it goes. Place a pizza stone on the lower rack. Once the oven is hot, use the peel or baking pan to slide the pizza onto the hot pizza stone. Bake the pizza until the crust is golden brown and the mushrooms and pancetta are cooked (10 minutes depending on your oven). Remove from the oven, finely grate the Pecorino over the top, and serve immediately.

From New Nordic Cuisine Is Dead

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.