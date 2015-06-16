Blackhawks Fan: Hawks are So Awesome “They Got Black People Lovin’ Hockey”

Every once in a while, a piece of gold walks right into your live camera on the streets of Chicago. WGN’s Marcus Leshock was out looking for the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Lightning 2-0 in Game 6 last night and up walked a nameless hero in a Blackhawks shirt. Leshock asked the man if he had the Stanley Cup and the man ignored that question and asked a question of his own.

“Do you know how awesome the Hawks are? It’s gonna sound messed up, but it’s true: they got black people lovin’ hockey. Ain’t that somethin?” And then he walked offscreen and out of our lives forever. His mic drop is just another reminder to cherish greatness when you are in its presence, because it is fleeting.

