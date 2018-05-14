The Trailer for Spike Lee and Jordan Peele’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Is Incredible

On Monday, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for Spike Lee’s upcoming 70s KKK movie, BlacKkKlansman, produced by Jordan Peele—and it looks just as brilliant as you’d expect a Lee and Peele team-up to be.

The upcoming film is based on the true story of a black undercover cop named Ron Stallworth who, in 1978, infiltrated a Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan all the way to the top and sabotaged the organization from the inside. From the looks of the trailer, Lee’s adaptation brings some serious buddy-cop vibes to the story, with John David Washington starring as Stallworth and Adam Driver as his partner, Flip, who serves as Stallworth’s body double. It also stars Laura Harrier, Ryan Eggold, and a smarmy-ass Topher Grace as KKK head David Duke.

“We’ll establish contact over the phone,” Stallworth explains to his police chief in the trailer. “We’ll need a white officer to play me when they meet face-to-face, so there becomes a combined Ron Stallworth.”

“Can you do that?” the chief asks.

“With the right white man, you can do anything,” Stallworth grins.

BlacKkKlansman is produced by Peele’s production company Monkeypaw alongside Jason Blum of Blumhouse, who previously worked with Peele on Get Out. David Rabinowitz and Charlie Wachtel penned the script—adapted from Stallworth’s 2014 memoir of the same name—alongside Spike Lee and Kevin Willimont. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 10, the one-year anniversary of the alt-right rally in Charlottesville. Until then, give the trailer a watch above.

