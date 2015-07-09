Blacklight Splatter Painting Makes Models into Neon Landscapes

The images below contain adult content.

What do you do with a splatter-painted warehouse that’s about to get torn down? For photographer Alex Markow, the answer was obvious: add fluorescent paint, black lights, and a couple of willing models. For his series Lost In Infinity Split, Markow collaborated with artist Magnus Sodamin, whose installation Infinity Split was the final work to be shown at the Miami exhibition space, Primary Projects. The day the keys were officially passed over to the demolitioners, the duo and their models transformed the condemned rooms into a galactic landscape of glowing splatter.

As the artists painted the models, Sodamin’s work and the space itself evolved along with Markow’s photographs: “I was really aiming to mess with your depth perception,” Markow tells the The Creators Project. “We used primary colors on the background and everything kind of blends in and it’s almost like the dots on the model create the shape of the model.” Combined with the muted exposure from the black lights, these blends of fluorescent paint created a disorienting and arresting effect which, as Markow explains, was extremely difficult to attain.

In fact, due to the difficulty it creates in capturing sharpness, black light photography is usually shied away from, but Lost In Infinity Split catches the dimension of the space in a truly spectacular way. “Black lights are really tough because they’re really low output,” the photographer admits. “So I actually shot all those images with an ISO of 2000 and 3200 which is really high for a shoot like that. And I shot a lot of them at really shallow depths of field. These pictures probably wouldn’t have looked as good five years ago, but now the sensors are just so amazing at holding light.” Get Markow and Sodamin’s Lost In Infinity Split below.

See more of Alex Markow's work on his website.

