Blackrat Spreads the Black/Thrash Plague on ‘Hail to Hades’

Formed in 2012, Calgary, Alberta metalpunks Blackrat are back with a wicked new slab of high-quality witching metal. Following 2013’s aptly-named debut full-length, Whiskey and Blasphemy, their new joint Hail to Hades was engineered by Luis Ergon, and features trippy violet artwork by Jesse Peper (In Solitude, New Keepers of the Watchtower). It’s an obvious step up from their debut (which is saying a lot, considering how much Whiskey and Blasphemy ruled) and what’s more, it’s really fun to listen to.

Blackrat has clearly studied the Midnight doctrine of lust, filth, and sleaze, but tone down the rock’n’roll swagger in favor of a nasty punk sneer, ugly shards of ancient thrash, and an eerie First Wave feel (with evil Tormentor vibes all over the place) that only emphasizes how rough and nasty their riffs—and perfectly hollow their cardboard drum sound—aim to be.

Videos by VICE

In short, Hail to Hades fucking slays, and if you dig booze, blasphemy, mischief, not being a wimp, and extreme metal of nearly any stripe, you’re going to want it in your collection. Stream it below, and cop it from No Sanctuary Records.