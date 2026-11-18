Fans of Blade Runner already have plenty of material to dive into, from the original Philip K. Dick novel – under the intriguing title, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” – to either of the live-action films, or any of the animated series. But it looks like they can expect something more. According to a recent interview, Blade Runner could be getting the AAA game treatment.

During a conversation with IGN, Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove – executive producers for the upcoming Amazon Prime Blade Runner 2099 show, and co-CEOs of Alcon Entertainment, the studio behind Blade Runner 2049 and more – confirmed they are having conversations centered around a new Blade Runner game. While this would not be the first foray into video games for the series, the IGN report emphasizes that Kosove was specific about the scale.

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They are aiming for an AAA game, which means it would be on the grander, more cinematic level of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the Red Dead Redemption franchise from Rockstar. Although further details are scarce right now, it also sounds like they hinted at the importance of letting players explore the world of Blade Runner in any future game.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition launched in 2022 and is the most recent entry in the franchise. A remaster of the 1997 original, it’s a point-and-click adventure game set in a futuristic – as far as the late 90’s were concerned, anyway – version of Los Angeles, set in 2019 and serving as a parallel story to the 1982 Blade Runner film starring Harrison Ford. In fact, many actors from the movie appear in Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, including Sean Young as Rachael and Brion James as Leon.

A AAA ‘Blade Runner’ Video Game Is Being Discussed, and the Possibilities Are Incredible

Of course, everything is still conceptual, but 2026 has proven one thing: gamers love diving into a vast, cinematic world with a story rich in detail. Just take a look at the Game of the Year nominees this year – four out of the six were also nominated for Best Narrative. The upcoming GTA 6, along with Resident Evil: Requiem, 007: First Light, and Control Resonant, are dramatic, theatrical offerings that build detailed worlds with compelling stories.

So a foray into AAA gaming for an iconic sci-fi franchise, inspiration for games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Detroit: Become Human, would be an amazing next step. Although nothing is confirmed yet, beyond some exciting conversations, hopefully more concrete news will be available soon.