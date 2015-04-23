Blast Off into a Glorious Star Cluster to Celebrate Hubble’s 25th Anniversary

Images courtesy of NASA and ESA

Travel 20,000 light-years in 40 spectacular seconds in this new celebration of Hubble Space Telescope’s 25th birthday. Unveiled today by NASA and ESA, Flight to Star Cluster Westerlund 2 features the star group Westerlund 2 in a glorious tribute to a quarter century of Hubble’s triumphs. Additionally showcased in a corresponding collection of equally gorgeous still images, Westerlund 2 encompasses approximately 3,000 stars within the stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29.

“The comparatively young, 2-million-year-old star cluster contains some of our galaxy’s hottest, brightest, and most massive stars,” the press release explains. “The largest stars are unleashing a torrent of ultraviolet light and hurricane-force winds that etch away the enveloping hydrogen gas cloud. This creates a fantasy celestial landscape of pillars, ridges, and valleys.”

Below, speed through light-years of spectacular space with an awesome, otherworldly display of “nature’s own fireworks.” Hats off to you, Hubble.

