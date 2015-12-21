Blatter and Platini Banned from Football for Eight Years

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.



FIFA has suspended both Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini from all football-related activity for eight years, according to the BBC.

The ruling, made on Monday by FIFA’s ethics committee, relates to a £1.3million payment made to Platini in 2011. Both men claim that the payment was in exchange for work that Platini carried out for FIFA between 1998 and 2002, but no contract existed and neither has been able to fully explain the payment, which was made shortly before the 2011 elections.

In addition to the suspension, Blatter has also been fined £34,000 and Platini £54,000.



The ban concludes a remarkable turn of fates for Blatter, once seen as untouchable at the head of world football after being re-elected as FIFA president in June. Days later he announced he would be standing down, with pressure mounting amidst an ongoing corruption scandal that had seen several top-ranking FIFA officials indicted.

Having previously survived several storms, Blatter was finally forced to step back from the job he held since 1998.

Today’s ruling effectively ends his career in the sport. Blatter will be 87 by the time his suspension ends and his reputation is now in tatters. It brings the curtain down on a 40-year career at FIFA, 17 of which were spent as President.

The serving UEFA President, 60-year-old Platini was long seen as Blatter’s chosen successor, and announced his candidacy for FIFA president following his mentor’s resignation. His hopes of taking FIFA’s head position—or any role at the top levels of football administration—also appear to have been dealt a fatal blow.

As former captain of the French national side, Platini led his country to the Euro ’84 title on home soil, ending as the tournament’s top scorer. His club career was highlighted by a European Cup and two Serie A titles with Juventus.

Both men can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and Blatter appeared unrepentant in a news conference given following the ruling.

“I am really sorry. I am sorry that I am still a punching ball [sic],” said Blatter. “I am as president of FIFA this punching ball [sic]. And I am sorry for football. I am sorry to FIFA. I have served them for more than 40 years. I am sorry for 400-plus team members working in FIFA. I’m sorry.

“But I’m also sorry about me. How I am treated in this world of humanity.”