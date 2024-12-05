‘Bleach’ Took a Page out of the ‘Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm’ Series With a New Fighting Game Trailer

Once upon a time, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm took the gaming world by… well, you know. A great 2D fighting game series became a phenomenal 3D arena-battlin’ juggernaut! Now, it’s Bleach‘s turn to begin its domination in the fighting game scene! So, a trailer recently dropped for Bleach Rebirth of Souls. And, honestly? Even as someone who isn’t super familiar with the Bleach IP, I might have to hop in on the action!

Often, I’m convinced to enter fandoms I never would’ve otherwise if not for a video game. With this looking as good as it does? Even though Bleach is intimidating to get into because of the sheer volume of content released for it to this point? Rebirth of Souls may be my gateway! Judging by the swell of excitement from hardcore Bleach fans? That may be the correct move!

Videos by VICE

“Bleach fans… Please buy this game. We need to show them the numbers are there so we get more games. This is our first console game in almost 15 years. I don’t think many of you understand that we truly need to get behind this game. If you want a FighterZ style of Bleach game next, then you must support this with your wallets. We begged for a console game, now we’ve got a solid one on the way. It truly looks amazing,” one YouTube commenter stated!

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

‘Bleach: Rebirth of Souls’ Is shaping up to be the dream fans have been waiting for

“THIS IS HOW YOU ADAPT AN ANIME STORY IN A ANIME GAME! NO SCREENSHOTS. NO STILL CHARACTERS MODELS JUST YAPPING THE STORY. JUST STRAIGHT UP FAITHFUL CUTSCENES,” another commenter e-screamed to the heavens.

Look, even if I don’t have much familiarity with Bleach? As a platform that can make a meaningful difference in showing the game off to as many folks as possible, I must do my due diligence. Bleach fans, I got your back! The game releases on March 21, 2025! As with Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, let Bandai Namco know that you want more Bleach games by supporting Rebirth of Souls when it’s time!