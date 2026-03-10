Bleachers Debut New Song ‘dirty wedding dress,’ Reveal 2026 North American Tour Dates

Bleachers just debuted “dirty wedding dress,” a new single off their upcoming album everyone for ten minutes (due May 22nd via Dirty Hit). The indie-pop outfit, led by Jack Antonoff, also unveiled the itinerary for a 2026 North American tour.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs on day three of Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Although the venues are yet to be announced, the tour routing indicates the band will make stops in most major North American markets over the course of summer and fall 2026. View the full tour routing below. We’ll update with additional details as they become available.

New song: ‘Dirty wedding dress’

“dirty wedding dress” sees the band taking a turn in an eclectic folk direction, with an acoustic guitar- and synth-brass led, anthemic sound that borrows a great deal from Bruce Springsteen, right down to Antonoff’s gruff delivery and wailing harmonica. Listen to the track below.

Lyrically, the song alludes to the brushes with fame and famous people (Taylor Swift, famously, was a guest at Antonoff and wife Margaret Qualley’s wedding) that come with a career in the arts (when you’re married to an A-list actress!). The lyric “There’s too many interlopers that are showin’ up / And some of ’em deserve second thoughts” is straightforward enough.

The second verse, though, takes shots at music journalists (uh oh) writing “pieces for the big machine/ ‘Cause a book deal can’t even pay the rent” (true). Antonoff jokes about a journalist’s claim that he’s “a lone working class man”—an ironic twist given the Springsteen-esque backing.

Antonoff confronts the broken machine of today’s music business: “So how can I talk to the ones counting streams? / Or the ones who like to bully the dolls? / Or the ones waitin’ in line to get ripped off just to turn around and rip someone else off?”

I feel that, bro. Without further ado…

Tickets to Bleachers’ 2026 tour will first be available via presale on Wednesday, March 18. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 via Ticketmaster.

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

06/09 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

06/10 – Montreal, QC @ TBA

06/12 – Columbia, MD @ TBA

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

06/16 – Boston, MA @ TBA

06/20 – Canandaigua, NY @ TBA

06/23 – New York, NY @ TBA

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

09/17 – Berkeley, CA @ TBA

09/19 – Seattle, WA @ TBA

09/20 – Bend, OR @ TBA

09/23 – Denver, CO @ TBA

09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

09/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ TBA

09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ TBA

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA

10/06 – Raleigh, NC @ TBA

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ TBA