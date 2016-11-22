Blend Two Parts Black Sabbath, One Part ABBA and Get Drunk On Black Abba

There are many reasons to dig Black Abba. There’s the name for starters. They’ve crawled from New Orleans’ best dive bars and the cover of their new album on Total Punk features an image of Charlie “Drugs?” Sheen’s character from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “Lost Dog”, the a-side to the album, is two-minutes about sleeping under cars and buying coke with the last of your money.

Like most of stuff that Total Punk releases, it’s a total burner.

Featuring associates of Buck Biloxi and the Fucks, LSDOGS, Pelican Pow Wow Records and a guy calling himself The REAL Snuffleupagus, the band are all about loud guitars and fun times. A ‘four beers each before practise’ kind of band.

Take a listen below and get in the mood for some more sleaze when the album drops in a few weeks.

Image: Alison Green