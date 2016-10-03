Bless This Day with Two Stunning New Videos from Solange

Last Friday, Solange released A Seat at the Table; her fourth studio album and a sprawling pop/r&b spectrum of 21 tracks which celebrate identity, empowerment, grief, healing and the art of crafting damn good jams that make your limbs tap out the BPM.

Now we have been further blessed with two music videos (directed by herself and her husband, Alan Ferguson) to accompany “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky”. The pair are certainly partner pieces – adopting similar cutting techniques to place Solange in increasingly unique and beautiful scenes – and if you watch them in a row you come away feeling more visually enriched than after four hours at the Tate Modern.

Videos by VICE

See both videos below: