Are Blind Psychic Baba Vanga’s 2025 Predictions Coming True?

Baba Vanga was a blind Bulgarian mystic, healer, and alleged psychic who predicted much of the chaos we’ve already experienced across the globe to date. In fact, it seems some of her predictions for 2025 have been eerily spot-on, too.

Though Vanga passed away in 1996, and there are no recordings of her premonitions, there have been various reports of her alleged predictions of devastating earthquakes and a major war in Europe this year. And with the fatal 7.7-magnitude earthquake that just rattled Myanmar on March 28—as well as some other shattering quakes across the globe—it seems her fortune-telling might not be so far off.

A few of the many predictions attributed to Vanga include 9/11, Princess Diana’s passing, and the Chernobyl disaster.

As a result, many people believe 2025 might bring more widespread disasters, as Vanga had previously labeled it as the beginning of the end. She said the downfall of humanity will start this very year, with the world finally ending in 5079.

Obviously, that’s a very long, drawn-out conclusion, but she predicted a ton of wild developments between those dates, such as rising sea levels, worldwide communism, a global drought, alien contact, a war against Mars, and inhabitable conditions on Earth.

To be honest, I can’t imagine alien contact as far off as she predicted, which is the year 2130, according to The Post. But suffice it to say, many people are freaked out.

Now, I’m what some might call a “skeptic believer.” I’m not entirely opposed to the idea that this woman had psychic abilities, but I also wouldn’t take everything she said at face value. Not to mention, if we’re told something in advance, could we identify—and sometimes even facilitate—patterns that match said predictions? Food for thought.

Whether her predictions will continue to play out or not, let’s extend some compassion to those impacted by the recent earthquake in war-ravaged Myanmar, where thousands have lost their lives and disaster relief is severely lacking.