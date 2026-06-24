‘Blindside Divorces’ Are on the Rise. Why Are So Many People Caught Off Guard?

Most couples don’t choose divorce the way they choose, say, a vacation. For every pair that drifts apart gracefully and calls it a day, there are plenty more who spend years locked in cycles of conflict before anyone files. But there’s another kind of split that’s becoming harder to ignore, one where nobody’s fighting because one person already checked out months ago—the blindside divorce.

The defining feature of a blindside divorce is the gap between what each spouse thought was happening. One of them had been mentally checked out for years, filing away every unmet need and unresolved grievance. The other one was blindsided because, from where they stood, there was nothing to resolve.

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And according to Body+Soul, this type of split is becoming more common, particularly among couples over 50. Since the 1990s, the divorce rate for that age group has doubled, driven by longer life expectancy, financial independence among women, and a collective unwillingness to spend the back half of life in a marriage that isn’t fulfilling.

What Is a ‘Blindside Divorce,’ and Why Is It Becoming More Common?

The celebrity world has handed us a few instructive examples lately. Nicole Kidman reportedly had no idea Keith Urban was done with their 19-year marriage until he was. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO announced their split earlier this year, with Bunnie admitting she told him to file the papers in frustration—and was caught off guard when he actually followed through. Then there’s Sophie Turner, who reportedly found out Joe Jonas had filed for divorce through press coverage, not a conversation. Ouch.

So what’s actually driving this? Part of it is cultural. The social stigma around divorce has largely evaporated, meaning people no longer stay in hollow marriages for appearances. Dating apps and throwaway relationship culture haven’t helped. But communication—or the total absence of it—is the throughline. Dr. John Gottman, whose decades of research at the University of Washington’s “Love Lab” yielded a divorce prediction accuracy of over 90%, identified four behaviors that signal a marriage is in trouble: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling. That last one is the sneaky killer. A partner who goes completely silent on conflict isn’t at peace with the relationship. They’ve already decided there’s nothing left to say.

Conflict isn’t the enemy of a marriage. Silence is.