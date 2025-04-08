Blink-182 Announce ‘Missionary Impossible’ Tour With Alkaline Trio

Those lovable man-children in Blink-182 are hitting the road again—for the Missionary Impossible tour—and this time they’re bringing out Chicago goth-rockers Alkaline Trio.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and will hit a number of large venues across the U.S. in cities such as Tampa, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Atlanta, St Louis, and Sacramento. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time on blink182.com.

Citi is the official card of the Missionary Impossible tour and, therefore, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program, beginning on Tuesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. ET.

That presale will last until Thursday, April 10 at 1 p.m. local time. For complete presale details, click here.

Additionally, the Missionary Impossible tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages which will include benefits such as premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merch, and more. VIP package content will vary, but those interested can click here for more information on VIP package options.

Notably, this tour is a big deal because of Matt Skiba, the founding guitarist/vocalist of Alkaline Trio. Skiba previously played in Blink, joining in 2015 and remaining a member until Tom Delonge’s return to the band in 2022. He toured with the band and played on two albums: California (2016) and Nine (2019).

See below for all dates of Blink-182’s Missionary Impossible tour:

Aug. 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Aug. 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep. 01 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

Sep. 03 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep. 04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep. 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep. 07 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep. 09 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Sep. 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep. 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^

Sep. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Sep. 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sep. 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^

Sep. 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep. 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sep. 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep. 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Oct. 02 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^

Oct. 04 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*