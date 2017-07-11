Blink-182’s Matt Skiba Said He Used Witchcraft to Sabotage Fyre Fest

What may have previously seemed impossible has just happened: the story surrounding the disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas earlier this year just got even weirder. Blink-182’s singer and guitarist Matt Skiba said that he used witchcraft to prevent the luxury music festival from happening, reports NME.

“I had a bad feeling about that event,” he said in an interview with the British publication. “I consider myself a pagan and a witch. With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening.”



Videos by VICE

Blink-182 were supposed to play Fyre Fest along with Disclosure, Migos, Major Lazer, and more, but pulled out at the last minute. Skiba previously said in an interview with TMZ that the band decided not to play because they were worried about the production quality of the festival’s stage setup.

Today he’s telling a slightly different story about what happened. “We pulled out for technical and logistical issues and the rest of it crumbled to shit because that’s what it was,” he said in his interview with NME. “It was bullshit. I used my witchy ways and it seemed to work. I’ll take responsibility and everyone can blame me.”

Earlier this month, Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud. He and the other co-founder, Ja Rule, have also been hit with more than a dozen lawsuits from investors and festival guests since Fyre Fest ended in total chaos.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.