Blink-182 Once Got Super High Before a Show, Turning the Final Tour Stop Into Endless Torture

When Blink-182 was touring with Cypress Hill in 2004, the final show should have been exciting. Instead, for Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge, it was a nightmare of torture that seemed like it would never end.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in August 2026, Barker shared the story of Blink’s final show with Cypress Hill as openers on their 2004 tour. On May 18, they played in Minneapolis, with a couple of days before the next stop. Barker and DeLonge were itching for that downtime as they tried to get through the show while super high.

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He explained that B-Real and Sen Dog of Cypress Hill convinced him and DeLonge to smoke with them before the show. Initially, Barker wasn’t game. But he came around eventually, since it was the hip-hop group’s last show of the tour. They’d be going home for a few days after that. What’s the worst that could happen?

“Dude, let me tell you, it was the longest f**king show. The songs felt like they lasted forever,” Barker said. “It was like my body was working, but everything up here was silent, and I was noticing stuff I don’t normally notice.”

Blink-182 Suffered Through a Miserable On-Stage High, but Fans Who Saw the Show Found It Electrifying

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Barker recalled Tom DeLonge having a similar experience. While they attempted to get through the set, he revealed that DeLonge came over to him at one point and said, “I want to go home.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘Me too.’ It was so awful.” Barker added, “Smoking before shows is not my thing.”

However, fans on Reddit have often posted about this set as one of Blink-182’s most electrifying. The performances of “I Miss You” and “The Rock Show” were recorded and used for the second season of Pepsi Smash, the live music broadcast that aired briefly on the WB. According to fans, Blink played a great show, and Tom DeLonge was even beautifully on pitch for once.

But Barker’s tale of misery and torture may change some opinions of that show. Still, perhaps not, especially for the people who were actually there. As one person on Reddit wrote, “Touring with Cypress Hill was a great decision. I don’t partake, but everyone in the arena at LEAST got a contact high during their set. When Blink-182 hit the stage, it was euphoric.”

Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images for MTV