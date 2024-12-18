Blink-182’s Tom Delonge Has Some Thoughts About the New Jersey Drones

If aliens are the topic of conversation, you better believe Blink-182’s Tom Delonge is going to weigh in. The pop-punk singer/guitarist has offered his thoughts on the recent New Jersey drone phenomenon and, you guessed it, he definitely thinks it’s UFOs.

“The drones that are being discussed, can hover for six hours, and then disappear once they are spotted. This is why it’s been hard to get facts from any US Agency,” Delonge wrote on a post on Instagram, alongside an image of official U.S. Air Force documentation of observed UFOs. “Some of them can even move into the ocean, and then back up to the air. Which is called ‘transmedium travel.’ A very hard thing to do.”

“If you look at this document above, it seems like it’s a repeat of exactly what happened in the 60s,” the “Aliens Exist” singer continued. “There is a good chance that these things could potentially be ‘mimicking’ other aircraft, and this even happened more recently in situations at Skinwalker Ranch years ago when it was being studied the US Gov under BAAS and AATIP… and again, also decades ago in the 60s.”

“It’s all something to consider,” Delonge finally added, “and although we don’t have all the facts yet, we do know that UFOs play with ‘mimicry’ and that has been known for quite some time. Why? To get us to notice them without a major freak out? Who knows… but well, we are noticing nonetheless.”

In his post, Delonge also tagged To The Stars, an organization he is a part of that — in addition to many other projects — is dedicated to investigating and exploring UFO and extraterrestrial phenomena.

Mass drone sightings reportedly began taking place in the Northeastern United States — particularly in the Garden State — in November, and have prompted near countless tips to government agencies, such as the FBI.

Responding to the reports, a government official stated: “The sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and stars mistakenly reported as drones

“We have not identified…a national security or public safety risk,” the official added, per USA Today.