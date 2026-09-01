Blizzard Accidentally Offers Another WoW Camelot Tease

BlizzCon 2026 is just a few weeks away, but new hints about World of Warcraft Camelot are still arriving in the lead up to the big Blizzard event.

WoW Camelot Color Scheme Found In Blizzard Gear Store Code

Screenshot: Activision

In the lead up to BlizzCon 2026, the Blizzard Gear Store recently dropped a big update full of new merchandise for fans to check out. Although none of the actual gear revealed any new information about the long-rumored Camelot project, some code on the backend did.

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According to the team at Icy Veins, the backend of the Blizzard Gear Store also received some updates this week, including a new color scheme that was originally named: wow-camelot__color-scheme.

Apparently, the color scheme stayed in the game’s code, but it has now been renamed to wow-2__color-scheme. At this point, there’s a ton of fan theorizing what this means, but no actual news or announcements from Blizzard or the WoW team.

The color scheme itself wasn’t too surprising for the usual WoW branding. It included a black surface, white text, and a few different blues that are aligned with the Blizzard and WoW branding.

Although the switch to wow-2 may be giving some fans hope that a true sequel is on the way to the aging MMO, that seems like a bit of a stretch at this point. It seems far more likely that the naming convention is meant to identify the color palette as an alternative to the main WoW color scheme.

So far, Blizzard has not confirmed any rumors about project Camelot and there is no official information available to explain if the project is real or what it might be. Many fans believe it represents the next phase of WoW Classic, but that is still just a theory at this point. Another theory is that Camelot has something to do with a sequel or true successor to World of Warcraft.

BlizzCon 2026 kicks off on September 12, so hopefully fans will finally learn something about the mysterious Camelot project and put an end to the rumors, leaks, and fan theories. For now, fans are going to have to wait a bit longer and see what news the upcoming fan convention brings to the Blizzard community.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft and Blizzard news and updates.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC.