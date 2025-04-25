Blizzard Developer Comments on Whether ‘Diablo IV’ Will Make Its Way to Nintendo Switch 2

Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson opened up about whether Diablo IV could eventually be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. The veteran developer revealed the challenges of bringing the multiplayer title to Nintendo’s latest handheld console at launch.

Will ‘Diablo IV’ come to Nintendo Switch 2?

Play video

In the April 21 episode of Gamertag Radio, Rod Fergusson sat down with the podcast to discuss the current state of Diablo IV, including future plans for the game. During the discussion, the Blizzard developer was asked about Diablo IV eventually being brought to the Nintendo Switch 2. Fergusson praised the new console for being able to run the game. However, he explained that there are still some challenges in releasing it on the platform.

Videos by VICE

“It’s nice that the Switch 2 has the performance that can run a game like Diablo IV. So, yeah, it’s something to look at for sure. The challenge is less about the hardware. Live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past. So, I’m hopeful as they launch in June, and we look towards the future, it becomes easier and easier so it makes more sense to put a live service on that platform.”

Interestingly, Rod Fergusson seemed intrigued when the show’s host brought up how well the Nintendo Switch 2 emulates keyboard and mouse with its new Joy-Con features. So, who knows—perhaps we could see Diablo IV eventually land on the Nintendo Switch 2 someday. It’s worth pointing out that Fergusson was actually quite positive about the new Nintendo console, so anything could happen!

this would be awesome on Nintendo Switch 2

Screenshot: Nintendo, Blizzard

Let’s be honest, Diablo IV would actually be kick-ass on the Nintendo Switch 2. As mentioned above, the new keyboard and mouse Joy-Con feature would synergize really well with the multiplayer if implemented correctly. Plus, with Nintendo pushing live-service features hard with the Nintendo Switch 2, it may be a heavenly match. For example, the console’s new Discord-esque “GameChat” feature would be cool to use while looting dungeons in Diablo 4 with friends.

I mean, heck—the Nintendo Switch 2 now even has a video camera accessory. So, on paper, Diablo IV seems like the exact type of game that would be perfect for the portable console. Hopefully, whatever “challenges” are in the way of bringing Diablo IV to Nintendo Switch 2 can reach a resolution with time. Because playing multiplayer on the go sounds incredibly awesome. Diablo III is one of my favorite games on Nintendo Switch, so getting to play Diablo IV would be amazing.