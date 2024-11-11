Blizzard Rewinds the Clock on Its ‘Overwatch 2’ Baggage With ‘Overwatch Classic’

Blizzard Entertainment heard you. Indeed, they want you to know they understand how you feel about Overwatch 2! Maybe they accidentally goofed up the lore. Maybe they fundamentally changed things players didn’t ask to be changed trying to reinvent the wheel. “Mea Culpa!” Blizzard says! “Overwatch 2 has had more than a few unfortunate setbacks. However, what if we told you we had a solution? Yes, for Blizzard to go forward… we have to go back.” Enter: Overwatch Classic.

“We’re turning back the clock for some classic OW fun! Return to the thrilling gameplay experience that started it all in Overwatch: Classic. Play with the original hero roster, their classic abilities, and enjoy the chaotic fun of 6v6,” the description for the event begins.

“Journey back to iconic maps like Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, Volskaya Industries, and more. Group up with friends, old and new, as you experience the fun and camaraderie of early OW. Join the action when Overwatch: Classic arrives for a limited-time on Nov 12. OW2 is free to play for everyone on console & PC!”

“And just like that,” a Blizzard executive says, his finger hovering above the “Publish” button before the trailer is posted to YouTube. “…We’re back.”

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

They say “limited time.” But, judging from the unanimous elation and the fact that this is easily the most excited everyone’s been about OW2 since its shaky release? You can probably count on Blizzard making this permanent, honestly. I was awful at it, but even I admit I have fond memories of playing OG Overwatch with friends. Basically, I was the recipient of many participation trophies for that game!

“We are removing the 2 in the name and bringing back 6v6 reverting all the hero changes, nerfing Genji, adding a second tank, welcome to Overwatch.” …I had to highlight that comment here because it’s hilarious. What an interesting twist on the concept of nostalgia, though. Overwatch wasn’t even a decade old and people already wanted it back. I’m sure Blizzard will be crying all the way to the bank!