BlizzCon Confirms Open-World StarCraft Shooter With Trailer and Release Window Reveal

BlizzCon 2026 finally delivered the official reveal of the long-rumored StarCraft open-world shooter that is in the works at Blizzard.

StarCraft Cinematic Reveal Trailer

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The reveal trailer was fully cinematic and didn’t actually include any gameplay that could indicate what the game might be like. The title was described as an open-world shooter, so players now the genre now, but might need to wait a while longer before they know any more.

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The tone was certainly grim and seems to hint at a punishing world facing terrible alien threats. The closing of the trailer confirmed that StarCraft returns in 2030, so this title is still a few years away.

Other BlizzCon 2026 opening ceremony announcements included new content coming to Heroes of the Storm and a Blizzard partnership with Netflix that will begin with an animated adaptation of Diablo.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more StarCraft news and updates as BlizzCon 2026 continues.

StarCraft releases in 2030.

This is a developing story…