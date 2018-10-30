Blocboy JB Drops Short, Sharp New Mixtape ‘Don’t Think That’

Blocboy JB has released his second new project of the year. It’s called Don’t Think That, and you can listen to it in full below. Lil Uzi Vert guests on “Don’t Say That” and Hoodrich Pablo Juan shows up on “Rich Hoes.” It’s a quick-hit with seven songs clocking in at 16 minutes total, but it packs plenty in. Tay Kieth produced two of the tracks—”Club Rock” and the brilliantly named “Bacc Street Boys.” Elsewhere there are beats from Dreeko Beatz, Babyxwater, Yung Lan, Kyle “Don” Resto, and Dmac.

Don’t Think That follows SIMI, which came out in May.



Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

