Daydream Amid The Flowers, For a Couple of Hours in Blocktreat’s “Follow Your Stupid Heart”



Photo by Sam Tudor

British Columbia’s Brandon Hoffman of electro-folk outfit Blocktreat understands the luxury and benefit of getting lost in your thoughts and daydreaming AND explores this idea on the soft and hazy vocal-less track, “Follow Your Stupid Heart.” This song feels purposeful: listening to something pleasant and purely instrumental lures the listener to explore the inside of their own mind or dreams. The song title, from Blocktreat’s recently released record, Exciting New Ventures In Fucking Up, is far more direct than the video. We’re taken through a series of images featuring a woman walking around urban and densely forested places, which is meant to mimic what daydreaming could look like.