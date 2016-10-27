Blonde Elvis Fans the Flames of Rebellion on “Girls of Israel”

Photo by Shelby Fenlon



Blonde Elvis is the baroque glam-pop vehicle of Toronto-via-Sudbury’s Jesse James Laderoute. Surrounded by a rotating cast of musicians, his politically minded lyrical musings are fleshed out with brash melodies and lush arrangements. “Girls of Israel” from the band’s latest release— On Agency, an EP that accompanies last year’s On Vanity EP as split sides of a 12″ from Pleasence Records—is an apt example. Floating throughout a dreamy backdrop of oscillating synths and airy flutes from Saffron Sect/Planet Creature‘s Kristina Koski, the song focuses on the gun-toting, bikini-clad models of Israel Defense Forces Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Listen to a premiere of “Girls of Israel” below. Read on for an interview about the dramatic influence of David Bowie, art and music as self-care, and the differences between the band’s two EPs.



Noisey: Last year for Halloween you performed a pretty jaw-dropping David Bowie cover set. I also hear him in this song, specifically in your vocals. How has he influenced or inspired you over the years?

Jesse Laderoute: Thanks! It was a real treat to sing those songs that way. Admitting to being influenced by David Bowie is like admitting that you’re influenced by the effects of gravity. It’s sort of a given at this point. My singing has always had a dramatic flair and from the time I was younger I was always experimenting with different ways of singing and expanding the tonal range of my voice. He was kind of the master of coming up with different ways of singing different types of songs.

How did you respond to the news of Bowie’s passing back in January? Do you feel it set the tone for the rest of this garbage year?

I think there is a tendency to cast each year as it passes in an increasingly negative light. In my opinion, it speaks to a growing dissatisfaction with various inequalities, a general feeling of fatigue, and a lack of agency stemming from the long-term effects of patriarchy and the impact of neoliberalism on our infrastructure, external and otherwise.

A revered public figure like Bowie made music that provided an outlet for me, which allowed me to forget these concerns for short periods of time. His passing served as a reminder of the value of art and music as a means of self-care.

This song comes from your new EP On Agency , which is being released alongside last year’s EP On Vanity as the flipsides of a 12.” How do these two releases complement or contradict each other?

The intention was to make the releases thematically related in the sense that their titles each ask questions about self-determination. On Vanity featured songs about the inclination to make efforts to be represented in intentional ways. On Agency raises questions about whether those efforts to be seen intentionally in a particular way are effective or not. On Vanity is a bit more brash and On Agency is a bit more resigned as a result.



You’re fairly outspoken with your political beliefs. Were the lyrics from “Girls of Israel” inspired by anything or anyone specific?

If you search “girls of Israel” on YouTube, what follows is a list of videos featuring bikini-clad women meant to represent how “free” women are in Israel compared to other more supposedly oppressed places in the Middle East. There are literally Instagram accounts where scantily clad women are shooting guns in an attempt to glamorize the [Israel Defense Forces] and its efforts to protect these freedoms.

It’s an image that has stuck with me for a number of reasons; besides associating women’s bodies with force and violence it also provides a pretty good example of how states work to present a unified image of what it’s ideal citizen looks like when it can’t possibly represent the dynamic range of what it means to be a woman in Israel, and nor should it try.

What are you doing for Halloween this year?

This year I’m going to go see Meshuggah and Weyes Blood when I get back into town before we go back on tour for a few days in anticipation of our joint record release with our pals in Germaphobes on November 5th at the Baby G.

Blonde Elvis/Germaphobes tour dates

Thurs, Oct. 27 – Ottawa – Bar Robo w/ BB Cream

Fri, Oct. 28 – Sudbury – Townehouse

Wed, Nov. 2 – Guelph – E-Bar w/ So Young

Thurs, Nov. 3 – Hamilton – Baltimore House w/ So Young

Fri, Nov. 4 – London – The Loft w/ So Young

Sat, Nov. 5 – Toronto – The Baby G (Double Release Show)

Jesse Locke is a writer living in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.