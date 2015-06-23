A Glimpse Into Blonde Redhead’s World – Here’s the Video for “Defeatist Anthem!”

Here at Noisey we’re longstanding fans of Blonde Redhead. There’s a spectral elegance and sophistication to their compositions, and remarkably, over the course of their 20 plus year career, the trio have remained as mysterious and magical as their music.

But in the video for “Deafeatist Anthem”—directed by Chiara Clemente, acclaimed for her 2008 NYC documentary Our City Dreams—singer Kazu gives us a little bit more of a glimpse into BR’s world. It combines an artful live performance of said song, shot at Bowery Ballroom, and it’s preceded by the singer at home, discussing their life on the road and the band as “a single cell unit.”

Videos by VICE

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates

Jun, 23, 2015 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall – TONIGHT

Jun 24, 2015 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Jun 25, 2015 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat DC

Jun 27, 2015 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Jun 30, 2015 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s

Jul 1, 2015 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

Jul 2, 2015 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Barragán is out now.

Credits

Director: Chiara Clemente

Production: Di San Luca Films

DP: Shane Sigler

Editor: Tanya Meillier

Antonio Sanchez

Sound: Richard Levengood.