Bloober Team Releases Gameplay Trailer For 'Cronos: The New Dawn' - It's 'Dead Space' Meets 'Silent Hill'

Bloober Team has released the first gameplay trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn. And it looks epic as hell. The new psychological horror game is their follow-up to the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 Remake and seems to take influences from it and other classic horror titles.

‘Cronos: The New Dawn’ Trailer is a mind-bending experience

Bloober Team gave us our first look at Cronos: The New Dawn with a two-minute gameplay trailer on YouTube. In an accompanying press release, the developer revealed new details about the game. “Cronos: The New Dawn is a twisted time travel story set in an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future in 1980s Poland.” Cronos will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S “sometime in 2025.”

Although only a short tease, there’s a lot to unpack in this new gameplay trailer. Like Silent Hill 2, Cronos: The New Dawn appears to take place in an ever-shifting world that slowly descends into hell the further you progress. What’s especially intriguing is that players seem to have the ability to manipulate the world themselves.

The reveal also gave us further insight into the story with an excerpt from Bloober Team. “In Cronos: The New Dawn, take on the role of a Traveler. An agent of the enigmatic Collective with a mission to extract selected people who didn’t survive the apocalypse from the past. To complete the Collective’s mission, you will need to survive a deadly wasteland created by a cataclysmic event known as the Change. Filled with monstrous abominations that will challenge players’ combat abilities.”

it Looks Like A Mix of Games

As I said above, the world of Cronos: The New Dawn already reminds me of the Silent Hill series. Particularly the game’s terrifying body-horror monsters and the city’s constantly shifting nature. That said, my other knee-jerk reaction is that it also looks a lot like Dead Space. Maybe it’s the protagonist’s heavy armor and transforming pistol. But the gameplay itself feels very reminiscent of the 2008 title as well.

The coolest feature shown off in the trailer, though, is that enemies can fuse together. At one point, the trailer warns us: “Don’t let them join together.” It seems we’ll need to prevent monsters from attaching themselves to the corpses of previously killed enemies. That sounds incredible, and it means no place in the world is safe. Even if you’ve previously cleared an area.

Finally, it looks like Cronos has taken the world-shifting mechanic from their critically lukewarm release, The Medium, and turned it into something special. Whatever you might say about Bloober Team’s previous titles, this developer has had one of the best glow-ups in recent memory. From the Silent Hill 2 Remake to Cronos, their recent work speaks for itself. And as someone who loved their reimagining of SH2, I’m all on board with Cronos: The New Dawn after this astounding gameplay trailer.