Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the blood ganache:

1 cup|250 ml blood

1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar

¾ cup dark chocolate

⅓ cup cocoa

1 organic blood orange, zested

rum/bourbon/cognac and spices, as desired

For the candied orange:

peel of 1 organic blood orange

granulated sugar

water

Directions

Chef’s Note: Process the blood while it’s still warm.

First, make the candied orange: Add the orange peel to a saucepan with water and bring to boil. Pour off liquid and reserve it. Repeat the process with more water to get rid of bitter taste. Weigh the orange peel and the same amount of water and sugar (30 grams of peels gives 30 ml of water and 30 grams of sugar). Put the weighed amounts of peel, sugar, and water back into the pan and let it simmer until all the water has evaporated. Dry the peel on a rack and use them later to garnish the ganache. Add the blood, sugar, chocolate, and cocoa to a pot with a heavy bottom. Heat while stirring until it hits 167°F. Let the mixture simmer for about 30 minutes at this temperature. Make sure it does not come to a boil to keep the blood from coagulating. Stir frequently until you are satisfied with the consistency (it will become a bit firmer as it cools). Remove from heat. Add any additional ingredients you fancy, like rum, bourbon, cognac, or spices. Let cool and put the mixture into a piping bag. Ideally process while the blood is still warm. You can serve the dish as is or use it as a filling—it’s delicious wedged between two macaron halves.

From Eating Blood Shouldn’t Curdle Yours

