Blood Ganache with Meringue and Candied Orange Recipe

Serves: 4 to 6
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
For the blood ganache:
1 cup|250 ml blood
1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar
¾ cup dark chocolate
⅓ cup cocoa
1 organic blood orange, zested
rum/bourbon/cognac and spices, as desired
For the candied orange:
peel of 1 organic blood orange
granulated sugar
water
Directions
Chef’s Note: Process the blood while it’s still warm.
- First, make the candied orange: Add the orange peel to a saucepan with water and bring to boil. Pour off liquid and reserve it. Repeat the process with more water to get rid of bitter taste.
- Weigh the orange peel and the same amount of water and sugar (30 grams of peels gives 30 ml of water and 30 grams of sugar).
- Put the weighed amounts of peel, sugar, and water back into the pan and let it simmer until all the water has evaporated. Dry the peel on a rack and use them later to garnish the ganache.
- Add the blood, sugar, chocolate, and cocoa to a pot with a heavy bottom. Heat while stirring until it hits 167°F. Let the mixture simmer for about 30 minutes at this temperature. Make sure it does not come to a boil to keep the blood from coagulating. Stir frequently until you are satisfied with the consistency (it will become a bit firmer as it cools).
- Remove from heat. Add any additional ingredients you fancy, like rum, bourbon, cognac, or spices. Let cool and put the mixture into a piping bag. Ideally process while the blood is still warm. You can serve the dish as is or use it as a filling—it’s delicious wedged between two macaron halves.
