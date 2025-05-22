Blood Incantation Just Announced the Most Bizarre Metal Tour of 2025

Blood Incantation is three bands: a death metal band, an electronic band, and an electro-death band — as evident by their four studio albums from the past decade — and they’ve now crafted a delightfully bizarre 2025 tour that suits all the different versions of themselves.

From July to August, the Colorado metal band will tour across North America with Krallice, Pallbearer, Steve Roach, and Cynic on select nights. Like, I know that to the untrained eye, these just seem like a bunch of heavy metal bands, so it’s not really a surprise, but these are actually all VERY different artists with varying types of fans.

But like, it’s wild how each band/artist makes sense when paired with a Blood Incantation album, due to the differences between them. Cynic pairs well with the material from Blood Incantation’s first album, Starspawn, just very straightforward tech-death metal. Pallbearer brings that more ethereal vibe, like album number two: Hidden History of the Human Race.

As for Steve Roach, he is certainly the biggest standout in the lineup, but being such a central figure in the evolution of electronic music, his inclusion makes a lot of sense, and those who dig the digital soundtrack of Blood Incantation’s third album, Timewave Zero, will really dig his sound.

And lastly, Krallice is obviously a phenomenal pairing for Blood Incantation’s most recent album, Absolute Elsewhere, from 2024. It’s an amalgum of all the band has experimented with over the past decade and matches energies well with the NYC blackened metal band.

Suffice it to say, this is going to be an absolutely incredible run if shows, and you should not miss it, especially the first show at The Caverns in East Tennessee. If you live anywhere within a couple of hours of that gig, start making plans now to try and catch it because it’s going to be otherworldly.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

7/12 Pelham, TN The Caverns (+ Pallbearer, no Krallice)

7/14 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

7/15 Lakewood, OH The Roxy

7/17 Chicago, IL Bohemian National Cemetery (no Krallice)

7/18 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe

7/19 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit

7/21 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

7/22 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

7/23 Minneapolis, MN The Varsity Theater

7/26 Black Feet Nation, MT Fire In The Mountains

7/27 Black Feet Nation, MT Fire In The Mountains (Timewave Zero set)

7/29 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

7/30 Calgary, AB The Palace Theater

8/1 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre Ballroom (Timewave Zero set)

8/2 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre

8/3 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/6 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

8/7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern (w/ Steve Roach & Cynic)

10/6 Bristol, UK SWX (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/7 Dublin, IE The Academy (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/8 Greater Manchester, UK Albert Hall (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/9 Glasgow, UK Garage (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/10 London, UK O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/11 Nijmegen, NL Soulcrusher Festival Doornroosje (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/12 Frankfurt am Main, DE Batschkapp (w/ Oranssi Pazuzu & Sijjin)

10/14 Istanbul, TR IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş (w/ Esoteric)

10/16 Athens, GR Floyd – Live Music Venue (w/ Esoteric)

10/18 Lisboa, PT Amplifest Sessions Music Station (w/ Author & Punisher)