Blood of Dawnwalker Sequels Could Be Like Mass Effect in One Way

The Blood of Dawnwalker developer Rebel Wolves is already thinking about future installments, and one idea it has feels similar to a feature that was popularized by the Mass Effect series.

dawnwalker sequels will let players carry saves over like mass effect

screenshot: rebel wolves

One of the most hotly anticipated fantasy RPGs of 2026 is Rebel Wolves’ The Blood of Dawnwalker. It follows the story of a 14th century vampire named Coen in a seemingly rich open world filled with NPCs to meet and quests to uncover. Much of the team behind it worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many fans of the CD Projekt Red masterpiece can already see some of that game’s DNA in The Blood of Dawnwalker.

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While Dawnwalker‘s roots are clear, there are some other popular game franchises it may begin to borrow from if it’s successful enough to spawn sequels. One of which was one of the industry’s most successful sci-fi RPG trilogies a few generations ago.

dawnwalker franchise could look similar to assassin’s creed in the future

screenshot: rebel wolves

In speaking with Eurogamer, Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz mused about ideas for how future follow-ups would be treated. He revealed that Rebel Wolves has more Dawnwalker games planned out, and that players will be able to carry over their save data so that all the choices they opted for in The Blood of Dawnwalker would be represented in the sequel, similar to how it worked with the Mass Effect series.

It’s not just Mass Effect that Dawnwalker‘s sequels could take after, though. Since the game’s protagonist Coen is a vampire, he’ll be able to live hundreds of years, allowing Rebel Wolves a vast array of options in terms of when and where throughout history future games could be set. This means that the Dawnwalker series could end up looking similar to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, with installments spanning different eras and parts of the world, the key difference being Coen as the anchor instead of introducing a new protagonist each time.

screenshot: rebel wolves

Rebel Wolves already teased this during its appearance at Summer Game Fest in June where it showed off a brief cinematic trailer that saw Coen in a modern day city. While Tomaszkiewicz denied that a future Dawnwalker game would be set in present day as the trailer implied, he stressed that the team will be able to “travel through the ages and through cultures” with future installments, bringing players’ choices along with them.

The picture of what all this will end up looking like will become clearer down the road. For now, players still have the first game to enjoy in just over a month from now. Early previews seem very promising so far; The Blood of Dawnwalker could end up being one of 2026’s very best games, which would bode well for the future of the series and all its interesting features and ideas.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 3.