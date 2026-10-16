Blood of Dawnwalker Update 1.1 Features Announced

Rebel Wolves has revealed the features coming to The Blood of Dawnwalker Update 1.1. From the ability to reset your skills to a new Story mode with additional combat assistance, the upcoming patch brings several welcome changes to the vampire RPG. Here is everything announced so far, including what we know about its release date.

Screenshot: Rebel Wolves

If you’ve been wanting to try a different build in The Blood of Dawnwalker, the will make that a lot easier. Rebel Wolves has announced that Update 1.1 will introduce the Draught of Mind Rebirth, which lets you forget your abilities and reuse the time spent learning them on a different set of skills.

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However, that isn’t the only new feature coming to the game. Players will also be able to pet dogs and cats, with the developer putting a pretty funny spin on the feature. Taking inspiration from the game’s directional combat system, Rebel Wolves is calling it “Directional. Animal. Petting.”

The patch also introduces more difficulty options, subtitle settings, and improvements to combat and traversal. For your convenience, here is the full list of features and changes revealed in the announcement.

New Features

Draught of Mind Rebirth: Forget your Swordmastery, Witchcraft, and Vampirism abilities, then use the time spent learning them to master a different set of abilities.

Forget your Swordmastery, Witchcraft, and Vampirism abilities, then use the time spent learning them to master a different set of abilities. Petting Animals: Pet dogs and cats using a directional petting system inspired by the game’s combat.

Pet dogs and cats using a directional petting system inspired by the game’s combat. Updated Story Mode: The existing Story difficulty will be renamed Forgiving. A new Story mode will offer additional combat assistance.

The existing Story difficulty will be renamed Forgiving. A new Story mode will offer additional combat assistance. Additional Subtitle Settings: Increase subtitle font size and enable subtitles for all dialogue lines.

Changes and Improvements

FrameGen Update: Updated frame generation technology, including dedicated settings.

Updated frame generation technology, including dedicated settings. Camera Improvements: Adjusted animations and camera movement during combat.

Adjusted animations and camera movement during combat. Combat Improvements: Improved targeting, locking onto enemies, and disengaging from them.

Improved targeting, locking onto enemies, and disengaging from them. Traversal Improvements: More responsive targeting and surface attachment when using Shadowstep and Planeshift.

More responsive targeting and surface attachment when using Shadowstep and Planeshift. Japanese Version Update: Blood and gore will no longer be censored in the Japanese Steam version.

Blood and gore will no longer be censored in the Japanese Steam version. Additional Fixes: Over 1,100 other improvements and fixes.

Screenshot: Rebel Wolves

The Draught of Mind Rebirth is easily one of the most interesting additions here. Being able to put your invested learning time toward a different build should give players more room to experiment with the RPG’s abilities.

The new Story mode is also welcome for anyone who wants to focus on the adventure with some extra help during combat. With the existing Story difficulty becoming Forgiving, players will have another option to choose from.

Screenshot: Rebel Wolves

The Blood of Dawnwalker Update 1.1 is planned for next week, but Rebel Wolves has not announced a specific release date yet. The announcement shared on October 16 confirms the release window without giving an exact day or launch time.

Thankfully, players shouldn’t have too much longer to wait to try the new features. We’ll update this article once Rebel Wolves confirms the Update 1.1 release date and shares the full patch notes. Our The Blood of Dawnwalker review called it one of the best RPGs this year. With all the new features and updates coming soon, this is the perfect time to jump into it!