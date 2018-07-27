Blood Orange Has Released Another Stunning Song and Video from ‘Negro Swan’

Blood Orange, the London-born, New York City-based virtuoso Dev Hynes, has released another jaw-dropping video and song from his upcoming record Negro Swan. The follow up to 2016’s masterful Freetown Sound, Negro Swan was described by Hynes as “an exploration into my own and many types of black depression,” describing it as “an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color.”

“The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of hope, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves,” he said, “with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.” He’s certainly done that with new single “Jewelry”, the follow up to yesterday’s Aaron Maine collab “Charcoal Baby”. A gleaming, radiant exploration of identity and hope, it’s a lush and warm RnB track that features spoken word vocals from Janet Mock at the beginning of the song. Mock also features in the beautiful video, which you can watch below:

Negro Swan is out August 24th via Domino. Aside from his new tracks, Hynes has recently appeared on A$AP Rocky’s TESTING. Back in February, he also released two songs honouring Black History Month, and a collab with punk duo Girlpool.



