‘Blood Typers’ Is Basically Just ‘Typing of the Dead’, but With 4 Player Co-Op, and That’s So Rad

Typing of the Dead is one of those games that I’ve always just had an infatuation with for years. The idea of taking down zombies by typing is a great way to improve your accuracy, as well as your typing speed. But what if you wanted to show off your WPM in front of your friends? Well, that’s what Blood Typers is for, I guess. It’s a Typing of the Dead-styled adventure that you can play with up to 3 of your friends. And that sounds like the perfect way to spend an evening, if you ask me.

Everything You Do in ‘Blood Typers’ Is Done With Just Your Keyboard, and That’s So Incredibly Cool

From movement to combat, everything that players can do in Blood Typers is done via keyboard controls. Do you need to move to a specific part of the map? Type out the word that is on the floor and get moving. Want to take down the zombie that is going after your bestie? Start typing, bubba. This whole idea sounds absolutely chaotic, and if you didn’t know, that’s what we thrive on here. I just wish I had known about this game sooner because I would have put like 50 hours into it by now.

Blood Typers, in its entirety, just screams my name. The aesthetic speaks to me on a spiritual and metaphysical level. The idea of trying to fight off a horde of zombies with my buddies while typing out the most ludicrous words imaginable sounds like a dream come true. This whole idea is something that I love on every level. And I can’t wait to get the group together to start exploring and see who falters under the pressure of misspelling first.

What if you don’t have a group of friends willing to play? Don’t fret: Blood Typers can be played in Single Player mode as well. But I feel like this is the type of game that flourishes and reaches its full potential once you get the whole squad together. Who needs to play something like Fortnite when you can flex your typing skills instead?