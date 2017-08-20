Bloody Masterpiece Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 ml of vodka

16 ounces|454 ml mason jar with ice

8-10 ounces|227-283 ml prepared and chilled Bloody Mary mix (we use Jimmy Luv’s)

1 celery stalk

1 pickled Polish sausage

1 (1-inch) cube of Colby jack cheese

1 fully cooked chilled shrimp

1 grape tomato

1 lemon wedge

1 pickled Brussels sprout

1 pickled mushroom

1 pickled onion

1 pickled asparagus

1 green onion

1 fully cooked cheeseburger slider

Videos by VICE

Directions

Add the vodka to the ice-filled mason jar. Fill the rest of the way with Bloody Mary mix. Add the celery stalk to the jar. Using kebab skewers and toothpicks, add the sausage, cheese cube, shrimp, tomato, lemon wedge, Brussels sprout, mushroom, onion, asparagus, and green onion, arranging to fit as needed. Impale the cheeseburger on a separate skewer and add to the drink, sticking out from the top. Voila!

From I Started Milwaukee’s Epic Bloody Mary Garnish Wars



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.